Nearly 200,000 Hoosiers work in agriculture, and there’s a program open right now to help Indiana farmers this season.

The Nature Conservancy in Indiana is working with state and U.S. agencies to offer the “Cover Crop Premium Discount program.”

The idea is to protect farmers against devastating crop losses due to weather.

The planted “cover crops” hold soil and fertilizers in place.

Courtesy: Cover Crop Premium Discount Program

More than 30 counties in central and southern indiana qualify to apply. The deadline is march 15th!

Over the last year, 55 Hoosier farmers took part in the program, translating to 15,000 acres of cover crops.

