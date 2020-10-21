Hogan Farms continues tradition as one of Hendricks County’s favorite destinations for Fall fun

BROWNSBURG — A lot has changed this year but– fortunately– one thing remains the same: the fall season Indiana is still synonymous with hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkin patches.

You can find all those things and more at Hogan Farms, located at 8900 E CR 1000 N in Brownsburg, less than 10 minutes from I-465.

So, put on your flannel shirt and cutest fall boots because we’re headed to the pumpkin patch on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

If there’s one thing people are appreciating more than ever in 2020, it’s the opportunity to get outside and enjoy local attractions like Hogan Farms in Hendricks County.

“[People] have come out just saying how thankful they were that we were open… because they drove like 35-40 minutes just to come out here,” said Alec Frazee, manager of Hogan Farms.

The farm is open through the end of October on Tuesdays-Sundays. Tickets can be purchased for individual attractions or– if you want to do it all– it’s $18 dollars per person. However, kids 36-inches tall and under are free!

“That includes the Kids Zone, the petting zoo and the hayride, corn maze and all that stuff,” said Frazee.

The kids zone offers everything from games like checkers and tic-tac-toe using— what else— mini pumpkins, a petting zoo provided by Masters Petting Zoo in Fillmore, Indiana, as well as fun straw characters like “Clyde” who even sports his own mega-sized mask.

“We figured we might as well just make sure he has a mask on too since we’re asking other people to [wear one],” Frazee explained.

They even have a straw mountain that is popular with kids and “big kids” (or kids-at-heart) alike.

There’s also the hayride, which will take visitors on a scenic tour of the farm and some of its animals. But Frazee says to be aware that they have made some changes this year (in addition to mandatory mask wearing while in the tent area and on the hayride).

“This year, we’re only having about 15 people to a wagon,” explained Frazee. “Unlike in the past where we could have about 25, [but we made the change] just because of the virus.”

One other notable pandemic-related difference this year is the absence of their popular bounce houses. But Frazee says he is looking forward to bringing them back next year [pending things have returned to normal].

Four Things You Need to Know About Hogan Farms:

Hogan Farms is open through the end of October on Tuesdays-Thursdays from 2-6pm and Fridays-Sundays from 10am -6pm.

If you come on a Saturday or Sunday, you can shop their farmer’s market for handmade soaps and candles, locally-made honey, baked goods and more from local vendors. You can also enjoy food from some of the area’s favorite food trucks.

The farm offers an array of attractions like their U-Pick pumpkin patch, pre-picked pumpkins and gourds, a Kids Zone featuring games and a straw mountain, petting zoo, hayride and corn maze. You can pay to do the attractions individually but if you decide to do everything they have to offer, it will be $18 per person—but kids 36-inches tall and under are free (Note: pricing does not include pumpkin purchase, which is done based on diameter, not weight).

There have been some changes made this year due to the pandemic, including mandatory mask wearing while under the tent or in the wagon during the hayride. They have also decreased the amount of people allowed in the wagon to allow for more social distancing. The popular bounce houses also had to be temporarily removed for this year but they look forward to bringing them back next year (pending things have returned to normal).

But one thing that hasn’t changed is the main attraction: the U-Pick pumpkin patch.

Just grab a wheel barrow, head into the patch and find the perfect jack-O-lantern worthy pumpkins.

If you need a little help picking a favorite, feel free to bring along your favorite furry friend because— yes— Hogan Farms is pet-friendly!

Short on time? You’ll find pre-picked pumpkins of all sizes as well as mini pumpkins, pie pumpkins and the popular array of unique and quirky shaped gourds of all colors and varieties.

When it comes to pumpkin pricing, Hogan Farms goes by diameter, not weight.

“They average from like $7-15 dollars and our biggest one you can find is only $20,” he said.

No visit to the farm is complete without getting lost in their 7-acre corn maze, which has a “Get Out and Vote” election 2020 theme this year.

“It’s in between two fields,” Frazee explained. “You cross over a creek and we have a little bridge in the back where you go to get to the other half [of the maze] and you finish back through the big one here.”

Frazee suggests guests allot about 35-40 minutes to go through the maze– or else they may be in for an “October surprise”.

For more information about Hogan Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook.

