Hamilton County officials are ready to answer your COVID-19 questions

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Get your COVID-19 questions ready.

The Hamilton County Health Department will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday night.

Interim Administrator Jason LeMaster, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Christian Walker, and Health Education Specialist Jim Ginder will present the latest information about the vaccine, answer questions about eligibility and offer tips on securing appointment times.

“As we roll out the vaccine, we understand there is a great deal of excitement, mixed with some degree of uncertainty around the process and the vaccine itself,” said LeMaster. “Our goal here is to help the community better understand the process and to answer any questions they may have.”

You don’t need to be a Hamilton County resident to tune in. Much the information provided will apply to all Hoosiers.

The hour-long event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude with a question and answer session. To tune in, click here.