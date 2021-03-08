Got shoes? One Indy nonprofit wants them

INDIANAPOLIS – Over the next few weeks, Hoosiers are likely to be doing some spring cleaning and one north side nonprofit wants you to keep them in mind when doing so.

Nearly two decades ago, Changing Footprints began collecting gently used shoes from Hoosiers.

Inside their warehouse, they have bins full of all sorts of footwear from women’s high heels to kids’ sneakers to men’s working boots.

Volunteer Brad Jackson says once the shoes are brought in, they are sorted by type, size and gender.

The footwear is then send out to organizations and schools who distribute them free of charge.

“When you’re done with your running shoes, there’s still life left in them, even if you’ve worn them a little bit on one edge. There are still people who can use them who don’t have proper shoes,” he explained.

To date, the nonprofit has distributed nearly 400,000 pairs of shoes.

Changing Footprints is always in need of volunteers, sorters and groups to help organize footwear in Indianapolis or at one of their other satellite locations.