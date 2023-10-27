INDIANAPOLIS — It’s almost Halloween and folks across central Indiana are serving up all treats – no tricks – for you and your family ahead of the spooky night. If you’ve got a killer costume you’d like to show off more than just on Halloween night, you’re in luck!

Several trick-or-treat events are set to start throughout the area and it all starts in Westfield.

Fall fun returns to Westfield’s Grand Junction Plaza Friday at 5:30 p.m. for Trick or Treating in the Plaza where you can gather with friends and family for a safe trick or treating event til 7:30 p.m. where more than 30 local businesses and organizations will be on hand passing out goodies with ghouls, princesses, superhero’s and more.

After the treats have been tricked, stick around for a special showing of Halloweentown at the Great Lawn.

Around the same time as the first event – Indianapolis Public Schools hosts their annual trunk or treat event and haunted gym at Meredith Nicholson Elementary School 96 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. where teachers and staff will decorate their vehicles in the school parking lot and hand out candy to students. Along with the candy, students can enjoy a haunted gym that’s sure to scare you silly!

Then Saturday, head on down to the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and Treat at the downtown canal for a fun walk with some interactive stops along the way. From 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. enjoy plenty of family fun collecting treats on the trail.

While the event is free, advanced registration is recommended.