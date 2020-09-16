From cleanses to cocktails, Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice offers fresh-squeezed approach to holistic health

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Back in 2011, after leaving her corporate job as an account executive to delve into the world of holistic health, Beth Smith founded Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice.

These days you may see simplicity juice on the shelves of your local grocery store but the heart of the operation is found just off E 54th street in So-Bro.

Photo Credit: Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice website

We dropped by to learn more about what goes into their popular cold-pressed juices and she introduced us to their just-released new product line.

We’re drinking our greens in SoBro on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“I had health issues about 15 years ago and I did every drug, every surgery, everything under the sun to get better,” said Beth Smith. “And I started drinking juices and I literally say I just drank my way back to health.”

Now, Smith is helping others do the same.

Founder and CEO Beth Smith (Photo Credit: Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice Facebook page)

The Founder of Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice says she makes her array of juices the old-fashioned way.

“We don’t have any purees… nothing frozen, nothing fake, no added sugar, nothing artificial. Legit old, fashioned cold-pressed juice,” Smith noted.

Some of their most popular flavors include Fresh Air– made with apple, lemon and ginger, Watermelon Mama– made with watermelon, lime and mint, and Pink Hydration.

Photo Credit: Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice Facebook page

“We accidentally started making [Pink Hydration] for some NBA players that didn’t want to drink coconut water or have coconut oil so I accidentally made this,” Smith recalled. “Everybody needs that [hydration]: NBA players, moms, whoever.”

But their number one seller is the Lean Elixir.

“People get scared because they see the color and go ‘Eww!’ And it does have seaweed, chlorophyll, wheatgrass and heirloom green kamut… dried alfalfa, it has avocado, banana, apple and lemon,” Smith explained. “But they usually really like it because it’s everything our body needs.”

Photo Credit: Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice Facebook page

You can drink the juices alone or as part of one of their 3 or 5-day cleanses, which Smith believes to be popular for a variety of reasons—not just weight loss.

“Losing weight is a nice little benefit but the other things are having energy. Having this brain fog lifted… sleeping better. Less physical pain in your body because a lot of us, we are inflamed,” she said. “More energy, more focus, more connection.”

And the key to a great juice cleanse?

“If you’re doing a cleanse, we just want to make it look just like the Saks Fifth Avenue shoe department,” she explained. “Colors, textures, choices and it’s about what you want and what you’re craving at that time.”

If you’re craving a mixed drink, you can try one of their newly-released Simplicity Cocktails.

“When you taste some of the juices, I mean I automatically go, ‘Oh, that would taste great with whiskey’ or ‘Oh, that would taste great with vodka,” Smith shared.

So she went ahead and did the mixology for you with three varieties of cold-pressed cocktails in a bottle.

Photo Credit: Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice Facebook page

“This one’s my favorite: the Fresh Whiskey Smash,” Smith pointed out. “Then, we have a Paloma, which is just grapefruit, apple, lemon and tequila if you like a little tequila… We have our pink hydration, which is coconut water, coconut oil, purified water, lemon-lime, a little strawberry, beet and then Hotel Tango vodka.”

Whether 2020 has you reaching for a cocktail or a juice cleanse to get your health back on track, Smith offers one piece of advice.

“We just try to encourage people that it’s okay. We are where we are. It’s kind of a weird situation. Just be gentle and be kind to yourself,” she said.

Four Things You Need to Know About Simplicity Juice:

Beth Smith started Simplicity Cold-Pressed Juice back in 2011 after leaving her corporate job to enter the world of holistic health after overcoming her own health battle. “I had health issues about 15 years ago and I did every drug, every surgery, everything under the sun to get better…and I started drinking juices and I literally say I just drank my way back to health.”

You can find Simplicity cold-pressed juices at Kroger, Market District, Fresh Thyme, Safeway or by dropping by their home base located at 1101 E 54th Street in SoBro. They also offer delivery. You can pick up some of their new Simplicity Cocktails at Market District in Carmel or Kahn’s Liquors on Keystone Avenue.

Simplicity is also known for their popular 3 and 5 day juice and raw food cleanses, which Smith says people do for a variety of reasons. “Losing weight is a nice little benefit but the other things are having energy, having this brain fog lifted, sleeping better, less physical pain in your body because a lot of us have inflammation,” she said.

If you have a wedding or special event coming up, Smith says you can special order their cocktails with customized, private labels for a personal touch.

For more information about Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice and Simplicity Cocktails, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

If you’re looking for more health and wellness places around Broad Ripple, check out some of these local hot-spots:

· Good Earth Natural Food Co.

· Ezra’s Enlightened Café

· Embarque Yoga

· Vitality IV Bar

