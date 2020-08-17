Friendly callers wanted for seniors who feel lonely

INDIANAPOLIS — A friendly voice is just a phone call away for some seniors.

It’s part of a “friendly caller program” that LifeStream Services, Inc. recently launched.

LifeStream officials say the COVID-19 crisis forced many seniors indoors.

For the past few months, many have been unable to socialize in-person with friends and family, but LifeStream Services is looking to help these seniors feel a little more connected.

They recently launched their “friendly caller program” and are looking for volunteers to pick up the phone once a week to chat with a senior.

“This is a way for those seniors to have a sense of connection, and to have a friendly conversation. Just to feel like somebody is checking on them, making sure they are still doing ok at home, and making sure they have what they need to be home safely,” explained Mandy Williams, vice president of programs at LifeStream Services.

Officials say volunteers and seniors will be matched based on how much time you can commit and your interests. LifeStream officials say the need is immediate.

To find out how you can be a friendly caller, click here.