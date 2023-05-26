INDIANAPOLIS — There’s plenty of fun to be had the final weekend of May ahead of the 107th Running of the Indy 500 – but there’s a whole lot more going on outside the race track.

With warmer weather in store, splash pads have reopened for the season and even more aquatic fun is heading your way with the reopening of The Waterpark in Carmel.

Splash into summer at the Waterpark, which opens Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Guests can purchase day passes in person at the venue. It’s $16 for adults and $13 for kids ages 3 to 15. If you think you’ll be splashing all summer, you can purchase a season pass to save you more money.

The Beach at Geist’s Waterfront Park also opens for the summer months Saturday at noon until 6 p.m. If you’re a Fishers resident, you’ll need to register for a Fishers Smart Pass. Non-residents can purchase a parking pass for individual dates they plan on visiting.

On top of that, 200,000+ fans are planning to pack downtown Indianapolis for the 500 Festival Parade at noon on Saturday, May 27.

The fun starts at 11:45 a.m. with the parade itself stepping off at noon. All 33 Indy 500 drivers will be there, as will the always impressive IMPD Motorcycle Drill Team, the Purdue Marching Band, nine high school marching bands from across the country and a whole bunch of fun floats.

Keep in mind, a portion of Vermont Street will close Friday, May 26, ahead of the parade. Closures along Michigan Street and 14 others in the downtown area will also close through 2 p.m. Saturday.

You can see the entire parade route with closures here.