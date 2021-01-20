Find your center at Carmel City Center: The Yoga Studio turns up the heat on ancient stress-relieving practice

CARMEL– Karen Fox discovered yoga a bit later in life– just before turning 40. But her passion for the ancient practice led her to opening The Yoga Studio.

The first studio opened in Broad Ripple about 14 years ago. That was followed by a Carmel location–located at City Center–almost 7 years later. And that is where we are headed today.

We’re turning up the heat on yoga on this trip on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“People start young, old, it doesn’t matter when and where you start,” said Fox. “Yoga finds you wherever you are and need it. And that’s what it did for me.”

Once Karen Fox discovered her passion for yoga, she was inspired to share it.

The Yoga Studio owner, Karen Fox

Now, between both their Broad Ripple studio and here in Carmel, The Yoga Studio has 40 instructors and around 80 classes.

“You always want to explore new teachers, new styles to keep it fresh and keep it growing and progressively working for you and building it,” she said.

And their focus is hot yoga.

“The heat is such a crucial benefit. Your muscles warm up to it and you learn to adapt to it,” she explained. “You’re going to get so much more benefit out of the postures. The cleansing, healing benefits of sweating are so beneficial.”

Temperatures in their Hot Vinyasa class get up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We do offer classes that aren’t as hot—the Slow Flow—which we recommend that people start with. It is warm but it’s not as hot as the Hot Vinyasa,” she suggested. “Start a little slower and progressively build and work up to your practice. So no matter what, you start and begin where you are.”

Photo credit: The Yoga Studio Facebook page

No matter what your experience level is, Fox says they are able to offer modifiers and instruction to suit anyone in class in terms of needs and ability.

“You can see that everybody is just doing their best from beginning, intermediate, advanced—all in the same class together,” she shared. “We come together as a community and sometimes the most advanced students will take rest first because there’s nothing competitive about it.”

With COVID restrictions, in-studio classes are smaller and instructors are offering virtual classes now.

“Yoga is all about change and being able to go with the flow and we’ve had to prove that we can do that under extreme times,” she said.

Although they are now more physically distanced, Fox says they actually feel more connected than ever.

“We’re used to being more involved with our students and we have to back off a bit and we feel that we can still lead that way… And it’s actually almost a stronger community because they want to be here,” she explained.

Fox says the principles of yoga have been even more important in recent months: incorporating breathing techniques, stress management, flexibility, and Savasana—or rest—into your daily life.

“Everybody needs to be able to close the eyes and just be. Now more than ever,” she explained. “It will relax you in the hardest times that we are going through and it will give you the energy to do the best things that are still to come.”

Four Things You Need to Know About The Yoga Studio:

Karen Fox discovered her passion for yoga just before turning 40. Her love for the ancient practice led her to opening The Yoga Studio’s first location in Broad Ripple 14 years ago– followed by a Carmel location (at 736 Hanover Place) almost 7 years later. (The Carmel City Center location shares the same entryway and address as InCycle but they separate entities).

The Yoga Studio focuses on hot yoga—offering Hot Vinyasa (where classes reach up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit) and classes like Slow Flow, where temperatures are not as hot. They also offer virtual classes for those who are unable to attend in-studio.

Fox says although the students and instructors are physically more at a distance now, she finds their yoga community feels closer and more connected than ever. She also says the principles of yoga are more important now than ever. “Everyday you should check in with your body: Physically, mentally, and emotionally. We’re all going through it,” she said. “So to hit the pause button in a meditative way where you can sit and be with yourself… That is the highest form of yoga.”

If you’d like to give The Yoga Studio a try at any of their locations (Carmel, Broad Ripple or the Broad Ripple Annex), they are running a 2-week unlimited deal for $29. If you like it, they offer a variety of membership options after that

For more information about The Yoga Studio, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

