Facebook post about Indy 9-year-old battling cancer goes viral

INDIANAPOLIS— A-9-year-old from Indy’s south side now is the owner of hundreds of hats after a Facebook post about him went viral.

Last year, Caleb Lawalin was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer. But now, he has people all over the country cheering him on and supporting him in his fight.

This all started with a Facebook post by Caleb’s aunt. It showed some of the devastating effects from Caleb’s radiation, including hair loss. The post had a simple request: hats for Caleb.

Originally they were hoping for a few hundred hats, so Caleb could wear a different one for each day of school.

But he got much more than that,

The original Facebook post has been shared more than 21,000 times and he has received at least 1,500 hats.

“There are still so many nice and kind loving people. It’s been a real eye opening thing to see how many people have done this. Again, they don’t know us they don’t know him, but they just want to help,” explained Caleb’s mom Darcie Lawalin.

“I just want to say thank you very much for everything that you’ve done,” added Caleb.

Caleb received so many hats that the Ronald McDonald house in Tennessee where they were staying for treatment had to dedicate an entire room to the packages he received!

Caleb and his family are now back here in Indiana, but they’re still accepting hats.

They say any additional hats they receive will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or other organizations for children who are fighting cancer.

Where to send hats

If you are interested in sending a hat to Caleb, you can mail it to:

Reba Thomas

6299 W. State Road 48

Bloomington, IN 47404