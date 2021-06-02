Events & Florals of Zionsville brings European aesthetic, passion for celebrating life through flowers to village’s iconic brick street

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — For many, the gift of flowers can be a symbol of love, so it’s only fitting that a love story brought Donna Lennox-Hobson back home to Indiana.

She was already a veteran of the floral industry and owned a shop in Mariemont, Ohio, when she found love again in an old friend after her husband of 30 years passed away from cancer back in 2014.

“We were neighbors….their property was sort of butted up next to ours and we raised our kids together,” she recalled. “We’ve known each other since we were in our twenties and who would have ever thought all these years later that’s how the relationship would evolve… but it did.”

Owner Donna Lennox-Hobson (Photo credit: Events & Florals of Zionsville Facebook page)

Their union brought her home to Boone County, where she opened her second location in June 2020 right on Zionsville’s Main Street.

Its official name is Events & Florals of Zionsville but most people just call it “The Flower Shop.”

We’re going to stop and smell the roses on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“I knew that if I was going to move and open a shop here, yes I wanted to be in the heart of Zionsville right on Main Street,” said Lennox-Hobson.

Although there are a couple other floral shops in town, she says her shop distinguishes itself through its own unique aesthetic.

“Our style is much more like a European style gathered French–if you will– flower boutique,” Lennox-Hobson explained.

Photo credit: Events & Florals of Zionsville Facebook page

Everything she creates is custom and typically chosen by the stem. That way, customers can be part of the creative process by hand-selecting flowers for a special arrangement.

“Then we design something beautiful with those particular stems that they’ve selected,” she noted. “So we do the day-to-day flower side of it. We do lots of wraps and those types of things and we also do all kinds of special events.”

Fortunately, bookings for weddings and special events have picked up again after a challenging 2020, but in an industry driven by a handful of floral holidays, the summer often means a lull in business.

However, she says just because Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day have passed doesn’t mean people should stop giving the gift of flowers.

Photo credit: Events & Florals of Zionsville Facebook page

“It doesn’t have to be a flower holiday to appreciate and enjoy flowers,” Lennox-Hobson said. “And it doesn’t have to be somebody else giving you flowers. You can give them to yourself.”

Or if you’re looking for some extra brownie points, she says flowers “just because” sometimes mean even more.

“I have a few gentlemen that I call my ‘Wednesday Boys’ that just stop in in the middle of the week just because it’s a Wednesday and they really want to give flowers for no reason,” she shared.

The shop also offers other gift items like the popular selection of La Tee Da flameless candles, which burn a soy-based oil and come in a variety of different colorful glass vessels.

“You flame it up [and] let it burn for a couple minutes. Extinguish the candle and put your aerated cap on it and let it do its thing, “Lennox-Hobson explained. “When you’re ready to extinguish it at the end of the night, once it quits pulling air then the wick discontinues expelling the fragrance.”

Another top seller is their selection of Donaldson’s Chocolates, which are made just up the road in Lebanon.

Photo credit: Events & Florals of Zionsville Facebook page

As the exclusive vendor in the village of Zionsville, these have become a pretty sweet draw.

“We have a lot of people that come here now because they know we carry the chocolates, who will come here just to pick up their box of chocolates,” she said. “And the beautiful thing is most of them will end up taking some flowers too.”

For more information about Events & Florals of Zionsville, check out their website by clicking here.

