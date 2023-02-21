INDIANAPOLIS — Foodies, rejoice!

A new restaurant coming to downtown Indy opens Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m.!

The city’s newest Tequila & Bourbon Hall, Agave & Rye, was scheduled to open in January but was pushed back due to unforeseen construction delays. It’s located on S. Delaware St. steps away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the ground floor of the CityWay apartment complex, kitty-corner from the Irsay Family YMCA. It is the chain’s 15th location and will bring 100 jobs to the downtown area.

“We love this location,” said Agave & Rye House’s Emma Milan. “We feel like there’s a lot of growth coming in Indianapolis and we want to be a part of it–we’re here for it. We love that we’re in the middle of Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium, so we just think it’s an epic idea to have everyone coming and going before and after the games and this is like their main stop.”

The restaurant offers a wide array of mixed drinks, eclectic décor, free arcade games, a patio once the weather warms and huge, epic tacos.

“Everything is epic because we deliver an epic experience here from our food, drinks and our environment and of course all of our people are epic and we just want to exceed our guests’ expectations and give them something different than what they’re used to,” Milan said. “They’re gonna be excited when they see the tacos coming and going from the kitchen–they’re huge!”

The tacos are massive–stuffed with hefty ingredients like you’ll find in “The Bomb”: carne asada steak, chopped bourbon-poached shrimp, mac and cheese, A&R spicy chili, BBQ jam, tobacco onions and more.

There are plenty of other interesting tacos like The Yoda, Big Thumper, Cheesy Amigo and others. Try them out for yourself, Wednesday Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Check out the Agave & Rye menu here.