Downtown Indy adds safety ambassadors to patrol streets

INDIANAPOLIS – Starting today, more than a dozen safety ambassadors will begin patrolling the streets of the Circle City.

This new initiative is part of a partnership between Downtown Indy, Inc., Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to improve safety downtown.

“Perception is everything so we want to do everything we can to ensure everything is clean, safe and beautiful. That’s what we promote here in downtown Indianapolis,” explained Downtown Indy Safety and Security Director Kim Evans.

The ambassadors went through extensive training with IMPD earlier this week. The group will be walking the streets, looking for any suspicious or illegal activity.

If an incident or crime occurs, the safety ambassadors will be able to immediately radio metro police to get officers dispatched.

“They will be an extra pair of the eyes and ears of downtown, walk downtown, see if there’s anything going on, good and bad and report it accordingly,” said IMPD Cadet Coordinator Christine Mannina.

The safety ambassadors will also be checking in with downtown businesses owners and employees.

Most importantly, officials say they will serve as a friendly face once events, concerts, conventions and sporting games resume in Indy.

“A lot of times folks get lost and don’t know where they are going. We’re here to help them out and tell them what’s going on,” said Downtown Indianapolis Safety Ambassador Glenn Bryant.

Ambassadors will be patrol from 7 a.m to 10 p.m.