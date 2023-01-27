INDIANAPOLIS — While the weather is finally acting a little winter like this weekend that doesn’t mean you should have to be cooped up inside. There’s still plenty of fun to be had indoors throughout central Indiana this final weekend of January.

Of course the Indianapolis Home Show continues for its final weekend out at the Indiana State Fairgrounds but if you’ve already checked that out, roll on over to Royal Pin Woodland for the 2023 PBA U.S. Open event.

The Professional Bowling Associations U.S. Open strikes its way into Indianapolis starting Sunday, Jan. 29th with practice rolling out bright and early at 7:30 that morning.

The tournament field of 108 bowlers will be whittled down to 24 throughout the week with the final event being held next Sunday, February 5th at 2 p.m.

During that time there are plenty of opportunities for you to watch the action in person (ticket prices vary depending on the time) and also take part in the action yourself, bowling with the pros Sunday the 29th at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“It’s your chance to get out here, you’re guaranteed to bowl with at least six pros, there’s 24 pros in each squad, they’re out signing autographs, bowling, doing trick shots, it’s a great time to be here,” Royal Pin Entertainment Marketing Director Adam Jacobs said. “It’s a big thing, especially for the city… and for us as a company. It’s huge getting these events, increasing our name out there.”

Jacobs says the bowling center is akin to Yankee Stadium, given it holds the distinction of being the only U.S. bowling center to have hosted every major PBA Title event, with more to follow.

Royal Pin Woodland will host The U.S. Open for the next four years. U.S. Women’s Open next year and the Junior Gold will be held there later this year as well after a successful bid by the city of Indianapolis which will bring about 3,000 to 4,000 kids throughout the state of Indiana to the bowling center to compete for the title.

“This is where a lot of people like to go, this is where people… want a lot of history and a lot of titles have been won here so it’s been awesome,” Jacobs said. “It’s awesome. It’s great for the sport. It’s great to see people buck out here on the lanes. We’ve got leagues going every night – we just got done hosting high school sectionals so another big tournament and it’s just good to see people back out and socializing.

When you’re done bowling, spin on over to your favorite local restaurant for dinner during Devour Indy Winterfest.

More than 130 area restaurants are participating during this weeklong festival. Most spots offer a value priced three-course meal, some also offer carry out options.

Devour Indy Winterfest goes until February 5th. The event supports Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. The food bank serves 21 area counties. Customers are encouraged to donate through the Devour Indy website… and of course, don’t forget to tip!