CARMEL, Ind. — As Ruben Diaz makes himself at home in Indiana, he is taking the opportunity to discover as many amazing things there are to do in the Indianapolis area as he can.

As part of his new “Discovering Indy” series, Ruben and the rest of the CBS4 This Morning crew laced up their ice skates to glide on The Ice at Carter Green.

This adventure was made even more daunting because it’s the also the first time Ruben has ever ice skated!

Check out their fun at The Ice at Carter Green.