Day & Night Cereal Bar brings nostalgic west coast foodie trend to Greenwood park mall

GREENWOOD– Over the last several years, a sugary new trend has popped up across the nation: cereal bars. Yes, as in the boxed breakfast lining the shelves at the grocery store—but with a twist.

Day & Night Cereal Bar got its start as a food truck in Los Angeles before officially making its way to the Midwest with a new brick and mortar location last month in the Greenwood Park Mall. Offering exotic cereal bowls and shakes from across the globe, Day & Night is re-inventing the most important meal of the day.

We’re enjoying a taste of our childhood on this trip “In Your Neighborhood.”

“Everybody loves cereal. I eat it in the daytime. I eat it at nighttime,” said Chief Operating Officer Kyle Wimberly.

Now, Wimberly has turned his love of cereal into a business that’s captured the interest—and sweet tooth—of kids and adults alike.

But it all started in Los Angeles.

“The owner in California and I, we both used to get in trouble when we were younger for having multiple boxes of cereal… I’d open all of them because I like to have two or three different cereals in my bowl,” Wimberly explained. “So, to find a gentleman that had the same common interest as myself, and we started a business and we happen to be friends.”

So, how does a west coast foodie trend end up in the Circle City?

“We took it personal to bring one to Indianapolis and not let the trend go to a major city before it comes to Indianapolis,” he explained. “Indianapolis and Indiana are known for a variety of things, so we wanted to make this a staple here in our city and have the other cities look at us as a trend setter.”

Here, creativity is key. Employees encourage customers to mix and match cereals. With classics like Cap n’ Crunch and Cheerios to exotic options from all over the world.

“We encourage the BYOB which is build your own bowl,” he explained. “You come in, you choose two different cereals and two different toppings.”

Or pick from their menu.

During our visit, we opted for the Cosmo and Wanda, made with fruit loops and Cap ’n Crunch All Berries and the Beehive featuring Cheerios, Honey Bunches of Oats, granola and honey.

Photo credit: Rachel Bogle

“We encourage the creativity, so the menu is just a standard guideline to help you,” he said. “We encourage you to choose the cereals that best fit your personality and your tastebuds.”

The bowls are topped with whipped cream and extra garnishes before you pour in your milk and dig in.

Got a sweet tooth? Switch out the milk for ice cream for a cereal-infused shake (which is what they are most-known for).

The concept is similar to the bowls, with a combination of cereals and mix-ins.

“The cereal shakes are two cereals and two toppings as well as additional toppings to make the presentation what it is… mixed all together in a blender,” he said.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Tank G

“This is our Unicorn Breath shake. It is Lucky Charms and Fruity Pebbles,” Wimberly pointed out. “And this is our Buttercup with Reese’s Puffs and Cap’n Crunch Peanut Butter.”

If you have a minute to pause your shopping, you can embrace the nostalgia and sit at one of their booths and soak in the old-school diner vibe.

“Let’s mix cereals. Let’s mix toppings. And let’s change the way we view and eat cereal,” he said.

Four Things You Need to Know About Day & Night Cereal Bar:

Day & Night Cereal Bar got its start as a food truck in Los Angeles in July of 2020. Their Indianapolis location opened in February 2021 at the Greenwood Park Mall. They are most known as the home for the original “cereal shake” but they also offer unique cereal bowls.

They are open from 11am-7pm Sunday through Thursday and 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday.

They offer “build your own bowl” options as well as various bowl and shake options from their menu, comprised of two cereals and other mix-ins. They offer a wide variety of cereals, including traditional favorites and exotic cereals from all over the world.

In the future, Wimberley says they are working on manufacturing their own cereals. “I think it will be a great opportunity to reach out to some of the townships and some of the inner-city schools and be able to offer a different line of cereal that was locally… manufactured here in the state of Indiana,” said Day & Night Indy COO Kyle Wimberly.

Photo credit: Day & Night Indy Facebook page

