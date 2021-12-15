Danville’s Gallery on The Square featured in Hendricks Co. Holiday Gift Guide, showcases one-of-a-kind art made locally

DANVILLE, Ind. — Last month, Visit Hendricks County released their 2021 Holiday Gift Guide featuring the top 20 gifts that can be purchased locally. Among the shops chosen is a true gem which has become a beloved staple in Danville.

For more than a decade, Gallery on the Square, located right in the heart of downtown, has been a source of community for local artists. It provides a space for Indiana’s most talented creators to share –and sell– truly one-of-a-kind pieces.

Just in time for the holidays, we’re going shopping in Hendricks County on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“We have lots of artists in the area and [we] said, ‘Let’s do this!” recalled Co-Op member Flory Phillips. “So, it’s grown. It started out in a small little area on the Square and we’ve been here 10 years.”

These days, about 30 different artisans fill the gallery. All of them are from Indiana and many from Hendricks County.

“One of our artists is named Marty McCoy, and she is quite famous. We have many famous artists actually,” she noted.

Among those well-known artists is Gary Varvel, who is known for his editorial cartoons.

At the gallery, you’ll find a wall full of his work, with many cartoons featuring local sports figures.

“We have several people that do jewelry. But the styles are completely different,” said Phillips. “We have Joan Kisner, who loves to [work] with shells… Her work is beautiful.”

Photo credit: Gallery on the Square Facebook page

There’s glass art by Lisa Pelo of Hot Blown Glass in Clayton, Indiana, plus quirky pottery by Dee Schaad, colorful masterpieces by Mary McCartney-Jones, and a whole room called the “Artisan Market” dedicated to woodcrafts.

“One of our artists, she and her partner tear down Indiana barns and they re-purpose them into beautiful works of art,” she explained.

Photo credit: Gallery on the Square Facebook page

If you’re hunting for stocking stuffers and other holiday gifts, you’ll want to check out the selection of festive soaps and “paint your own bath bombs.”

Or go right for the section dedicated to jolly old Saint Nick himself.

“Brenda [Bush] loves to paint. She loves to paint Santa Claus. So, there’s probably 20 Santa Claus paintings here,” Phillips said.

The only thing that might shock you are the prices, but in a good way, with some creations going for less than $10.

“When I go to galleries in different cities, I go, ‘Well, there’s nothing in there…that fits in my budget so I might go look around, but I have no expectations of being able to buy anything. And that’s not true here,” said Phillips.

Art by Curt Stanfield (Photo credit: Gallery on the Square Facebook page)

“It’s beautiful work by marvelous people who are talented and it could be in New York City, and some have been,” she added. “But they have chosen to be in Danville and offer prices that are affordable.”

For more information about Gallery on the Square, check out the website by clicking here.

Four Things You Need to Know about Gallery on the Square:

· Gallery on the Square has been part of the Danville community for over 11 years. It began in a small location on the town square before moving to its current location at 51 S. Washington Street. Today, the gallery features over 30 different artists— all from Indiana and many from Hendricks County.

· You’ll find everything from paintings to handmade quilts, pottery, bath and body products, woodcrafts, glass art, handmade jewelry and much more for reasonable prices.

· Aside from all the great art, the gallery offers great opportunities to get together with others and channel your creative side. For instance, Flory Phillips is an artist herself and teaches a “Wine and Sip” class.

· In the past year, the gallery started its own coloring club for all ages. The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month from 10am-12pm. For just $5, they provide all the materials you need, and all proceeds go back to the gallery.

