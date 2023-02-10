No matter what team you are rooting for this Super Bowl Sunday, one thing we can all agree on is watching the Big Game just isn’t the same without a delicious spread worthy of the biggest football event of the year.

If you’re unsure what to make this year, the CBS4 This Morning crew is here to help. They’re sharing their recipes for the Big Game.

Ruben Diaz is bringing his spicy queso dip to the table. All you need is cheese, Rotel, and meat!

Justin Kollar is still a little bummed that his Cleveland Browns didn’t have the best season, but he’s powering forward with his (Maybe Next Year) Wings.

Have you heard of Krista McEnany’s meatballs? Apparently, they’re famous! Her recipe is perfect for anyone who’s on the go and can’t spend all day in the kitchen. Your crockpot will do the heavy lifting here!