For many families, food is a major part of their holiday traditions.

That includes treasured recipes especially for the holiday season.

CBS4’s Melissa Crash and Justin Kollar are sharing some of their family’s holiday favorites: latkes and Jaternice sausage!

Melissa’s Hanukkah Latkes

For Melissa, Hanukkah just isn’t Hanukkah without the potato latkes!

Ingredients:

3 medium russet potatoes, peeled

1 large egg, beaten, or more to taste

2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon grated onion

½ teaspoon salt, or more to taste

¼ cup peanut oil for frying, or as needed

Directions:

Shred your potatoes and get out the moisture. Mix two cups of potatoes, with flour or breadcrumbs, salt, egg, and onion. Fry spoonfuls of the potato mixture in hot oil and press down to form patties. Cook until golden brown. Let them sit on a paper towel before serving and DON’T FORGET YOUR APPLESAUCE!

Justin’s Jaternice sausage

Justin Kollar’s holiday favorite is a little more intensive to make, so unless you’re a butcher — this may not be the easiest recipe to make at home.

Instead, we’re leaving the Jaternice sausage to the experts! His go-to for Jaternice now? Polashek’s Locker from Protivin, IA.

Michigan native Justin says his grandpops and his friends from Tatra Hall in Muskegon, MI made the best Slovakian Jaternice every Christmas Eve. The Czechoslovakian dish combines the… less desirable cuts of pork, ground with barley, garlic or rice, stuffed into a sausage casing.

In the Kollar family, the tradition of eating Jaternice signified being thankful for what you have today — enjoying the year that was and looking ahead to an even better tomorrow.