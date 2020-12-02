Brown County favorite Bathology invites people to turn their home into a spa through natural, handcrafted products

NASHVILLE, Ind.—Finding some tranquility while stuck at home is a new challenge for many of us. However, a local shop called Bathology has been doing just that for the last 11 years by creating bath products that help their customers have a spa-like experience at home.

Bathology owner Johanna Ferguson has had a lifelong passion for art and utilizing her creativity– which led her to learning how to make soap, then turning it into a business.

“I started myself with a couple of craft shows and decided I wanted to open a small shop in Nashville to test it out to see if it would work,” Ferguson recalled. “I was only in that small little shop for less than a year and then I transferred to this 1500 square-foot [space]– which is very tight for us now.”

We are headed to Bathology on this week’s trip In Your Neighborhood.

“We encourage people to turn your home into a spa by getting bath bombs and sugar scrubs and taking time out for themselves,” Ferguson said.

The Bathology experience begins the moment you walk inside: an instant burst of aromatherapy, tranquil blue walls and a cornucopia of nearly any and every bath and body product you could imagine.

There are bath salts, bath bombs, muscle soak, lip balm, shampoo bars, whipped lotion and lotion bars in 19 different scents.

But the number one seller is their cold press soaps.

“Once you start using our soap, you will not go back to what you were using before,” she said.

The soaps come in over 30 different scents—from classics like lavender, honey almond and Love Spell– to holiday scents like candy cane and peppermint.

Quality is of utmost importance here and they use high quality natural ingredients as well as essential oils.

“You’re paying for the best product and the best recipe that you can get,” Ferguson explained. “We do not have any chemicals or preservatives in our product.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Bathology:

Bathology has been a local staple in downtown Nashville, Indiana, for the past 11 years. The shop (located at 58 W. Main Street) features an array of bath and body products like cold press soap, whipped goat milk lotions, lotion bars, loofah soap, bath salts, bath bombs, muscle soak, lip balm, shampoo bars, sugar scrubs and more.

They make about 75% of their product in the shop using high quality ingredients and without harsh chemicals and preservatives. “People love to come in and watch us make it and we like to carry that tradition in Nashville,” said owner Johanna Ferguson, “A lot of it is made and put out the next day so it is fresh so it does have an expiration date.”

Bathology is open Sunday-Thursday from 10AM-5PM and Friday-Saturday from 10AM- 6PM. You can also shop online on their website.

They are constantly offering different in-store specials like 3 for $15 soaps. But you can also shop online for any of their products– including their own line of sanitizer infused with essential oils and Vitamin E.

Not only do they make about 75% of their inventory— all without any chemicals or preservatives — but you can actually watch them do it, too!

“It is made here in the store,” she noted. “So you know it’s fresh when you get it and people love to come in and watch us make it and we like to carry that tradition in Nashville”

When it comes to holiday shopping, they offer a variety of pre-arranged gift sets such as a large combo set of sugar scrub, whipped goat milk lotion, soap and lotion bar.

And yes fellas, there is even a whole table of products with more neutral or masculine scents. Plus, their staff is always happy to help.

“Sometimes they come in with a list and we help them with the list,” explained Ferguson. “We know they don’t like to shop most of the time, so we get all their products that they need and ring them out so that they can be on their way.”

