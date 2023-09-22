LAWRENCE — It’s that time of year, circled by many a brew lover throughout central Indiana as Oktoberfest fun sets up throughout central Indiana. Perhaps no one does it better than Lawrence, IN during their Lagers in Lawrence Oktoberfest event.

Put on your best lederhosen and grab your favorite stein because unlimited pours await you at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus on Saturday, Sept. 23rd from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. from more than 100 craft beverage brewers. Tickets cost $40 online in advance and $45 at the gate.

This Oktoberfest celebrates much more than beer, you can enjoy authentic German food, live music, guest DJ’s, a wiener dog race, stein holding competition and much more.

Please plan ahead and either ride share or have a sober driver.

Has anyone ever told you that you look like James Dean? If so, check out the 47th annual James Dean Festival in Fairmount.

The event is centered around Play Acres Park and the James Dean Museum where you can see the world’s largest collection of James Dean’s personal belongings – for just $5.

There will also be a James Dean run, parade, 50’s dance contest, carnival, vendors and a whole lot more.

You can find the festival’s full schedule here.