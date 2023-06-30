ANDERSON — The Fourth of July is nearly here, and central Indiana is set to celebrate independence in a big way with celebrations throughout the area.

Many folks have their own traditions when it comes to celebrations during the holiday weekend: fishing, boating, cooking out, playing ball or any number of summer time activities. If you’re looking for some extra fireworks displays to potentially add to your list, there are several in the days leading up to Tuesday, July 4, that you may enjoy.

With both a new parade route and celebration location itself, the city of Anderson is making a departure from tried and true in favor of something new during their red, white & blue Independence Day Parade and Celebration downtown.

The parade now steps off from 8th & Main Streets at 7 p.m. before heading south on Main to 13th, turning left (east) to Central. The parade then heads north on Central, wrapping up at 8th Street.

The celebration moves to the former WorkOne parking lot at 140 E 53rd St.

City of Anderson’s Public Information Officer, Jill McMillen said this year’s celebration has something for everyone.

“One thing that we like is to incorporate a lot of our traditional elements and then bring in a few new surprises for our residents and visitors,” McMillen said. “There obviously will be food trucks so you can plan on just spending the whole evening with snacks or meals. Then there’s going to be areas for the kids, there’s going to be a carnival tent with games and prizes for the kids, there will be a petting zoo, there will be a rock wall, inflatables… just a bunch of things for families and kids and all free for the community!”

Before celebrations start in Anderson, things will pop off in Bloomington, where you can light the fuse at The Monroe County Fair kickoff with Fireworks & Cruise-In at the fairgrounds along W. Airport Road. There will be live music, food, classic cars and more – it all begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

Saturday, head to Cambridge City for their fireworks show. It starts at nine (dusk) and lasts until 10:30 p.m. at Creitz Park.

Also on Saturday, it’s Night at the Park in Avon at Avon Town Hall with parking available at Avon United Methodist Church, Avon Parkside Church of the Nazarene and Avon Intermediate School East/West, all along Rockville Road.

From 6 p.m. til 10 o’clock you can enjoy food trucks, live music, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo and more. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks!

Don’t forget to grab your blanket and lawn chairs!