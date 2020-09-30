Almost two decades later, Gallery 116 is still showcasing local artisans in Fishers Nickel Plate District

FISHERS, Ind– When Tracy Gritter moved from Broad Ripple to Fishers almost two decades ago, she was inspired to bring some culture to the area that she says, “Didn’t have much” in terms of shopping. So, in 2002, she opened Gallery 116.

Almost 19 years later, Fishers is now booming with new development. But one thing has remained the same: inside the old town hall building located at 8597 E 116th Street, you’ll find Gallery 116.

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Instagram

It’s still owned and run by Gritter alongside a close circle of creative women and still dedicated to highlighting local makers.

We’re going shopping in the Nickel Plate District on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“We have about maybe 50 local artisans,” Gritter said. “We have jewelry makers– of course—painters… photographers.”

At Gallery 116, Tracy Gritter has built a legacy on showcasing local makers – including those with names you may recognize.

“I consider Ambre Blends as a local maker,” she said. “She’s local but now she’s nation-wide. But she’s been with us… Gosh I would say since almost her beginning.”

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

The two-story boutique-style gallery has a little bit of everything– from clothing and bags to housewares and décor.

For a little sparkle, you’ll find jewelry by Carmel-based Jill Dunn designs and YAMS.

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

“[They are] another jeweler that does more like copper, metalwork style with stones,” she explained.

Gritter’s personal favorites include pottery by ArtMix: a local organization that uses art to help individuals with disabilities transition into the workplace.

“Number two would be Coal Creek Clay,” she said of the Veedersburg, Indiana-based brand. “It’s a potter I have upstairs and it’s a mother-daughter team… Their coffee mugs are my favorite.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Gallery 116:

Gallery 116 has been a staple in the Fishers community for almost two decades. Owner Tracy Gritter says they really felt the love during the pandemic when the community came out in a big way to support the shop by buying a ton of stuff through their online store, which is still a great place to shop if you can’t drop by in person.

Gritter has always had a passion for art and creating and says she remembers her mother taking her to various art classes and making things together. And when she moved from Broad Ripple to Fishers nearly 19 years ago, she wanted to bring some culture to the the-developing community, so she opened Gallery 116.

Owned and run by a team of creative women, Gallery 116’s inventory features about 50 local artisans as well as some popular brands like Uno de 50, Pura Vida and Blue Q.

They have temporarily changed their hours to Monday-Saturday from 11AM-6PM but they still offer free gift wrapping all year long. They keep an array of festive wrapping paper because want to make sure every gift feels special– whether it’s for Christmas, a birthday or other special occasion.

While upstairs, you’ll also find art with a sweet backstory.

“Two weeks ago, I just got a new watercolor artist. She’s 91 and just started doing watercolor work like 2 years ago,” said Gritter. “And it’s like ‘Well of course you can sell it here!”

Gallery 116 also features items by popular brands like Uno de 50, Corkcicle, Pura Vida and Blue Q.

To create a truly unique personalized gift, stop by the charm bar.

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

“We have initials and all different shapes and sizes and then some gem stones, like you can add a little birth stone for your child or if you just like a certain color … there’s also little sterling silver charms,” she said.

If you are looking for something sassy, they’ve got a whole section of oven mitts, aprons, socks and other items that are hilariously inappropriate.

“I remember when the socks came out and they were like a lot of cuss words and we were like ‘Oh gosh I don’t know!’ and [my co-worker] Ann was like ‘That’s the way we are. Just go for it!’ she recalled. “[I said] You know… you are right!

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page (And yes, these are some of their “tame” socks)

For more information about Gallery 116 check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

While in Fishers’ Nickel Plate District, check out these other popular local businesses:

· Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

· Four Day Ray Brewing

· Lava Express

· The Well Coffeehouse

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Ken N

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Ken N

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Gallery 116

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Facebook page

Photo credit: Gallery 116 Instagram