Allergy season is here! Here are some natural ways to minimize symptoms

It’s that time of year again. The weather is getting warmer, trees and plants are starting to bud, and seasonal allergies are firing up once again.

But for those who are looking for some help beyond daily pills or medicines that can make you drowsy or feel dried out, there are some natural remedies to minimize symptoms.

Rhonda Marsh with Integrative Health Specialists of Indiana says allergy response is fueled by inflammation, so loading up on Vitamin C can help calm that inflammation.

“I typically have my patients take between 500 and 1000 milligrams of Vitamin C. They can even take it 1-4 times a day. It’s a wonderful antioxidant and does a really good job of decreasing inflammation,” Marsh said.

She continued, “Because we know when we get watery, itchy eyes, sneezing, swollen sinuses, and the congestion that goes along with that, that’s coming from our body’s immune response to that environmental allergen.”

Marsh adds natural allergy treatments that have combinations of ingredients like quercetin, stinging nettles, or bromalin all really work well together to minimize allergy symptoms as well.

The best way to avoid allergies is to avoid allergens, and while that’s not easy, Marsh says we fortunately have been doing something for the past year that can help.

“We all have masks these days, so if someone is allergic to grass or out raking wet, moldy leaves — they can put the mask on to try and minimize exposure. And then after you’ve been outside doing any yardwork, go inside, take a shower, put those clothes in the washer, just to get rid of that off your skin and the clothes,” she said.

While some allergies people have are too great for natural remedies and may require medical intervention, Marsh says those looking for a more natural alternative have options.