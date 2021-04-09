Allergy season can be tough on your pets, too

INDIANAPOLIS — Allergy season is in full swing. While it can be hard enough for us on two legs to handle, for our four-legged friends — it can be just as bad.

Pollen and allergens floating in the air that bother humans can cause similar effects in cats and dogs including congestion, eye issues, itchy skin etc.

For dogs especially, skin issues are a common problem.

Veterinarian Rachael Campbell with Pet Wellness Clinics says right now seasonal allergies are probably at least 50% of the cases she sees daily. She warns if you notice your dog scratching a little more than usual, it may be seasonal allergies. It’s something worth keeping a close eye on as aggressive scratching can easily lead to skin and ear infections.

“A lot of the biggest things we see are itchiness, licking at their paws, scratching themselves, seeming like they can’t get comfortable because they’re so itchy,” Campbell said.

Campbell says sometimes over the counter drugs like Benadryl or Zyrtec can help, though they are not as effective and must be used with caution and according to your pet’s weight. However, she adds that if a pet’s increasing itchiness is noticeable, it’s likely over the counter drugs will not be effective.

“We don’t want to have to put every dog that has any little allergy on medication, but if it’s causing skin infections and they can’t sleep at night because they’re so uncomfortable, then it’s something that needs to be addressed because you don’t want it to get that bad,” she said.

Overall, Campbell recommends bringing your pet to the vet if they show signs of allergies, but adds there are some things you can do at home that can help.

“Grass allergies are super common, what you can do when they come outside is wipe down their feet. Take a damp towel, wiping down that can decrease allergen loads. They have medicated antibacterial wipes you can use just to decrease allergen loads on the feet,” she said.

Campbell adds essential vitamins like omega 3s and 6s can help a dog’s skin as well. Pet supplements with omegas and allergy supplements such as quercetin can help as well.

Campbell also adds that if medications don’t seem to be having the desired effect, it’s possible your dog may be suffering from food allergies as well.