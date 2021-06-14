4 Your Summer: Wheel Fun Rentals at White River State Park

It’s heating up outside, and we’ve got some great ideas to help you make this summer great — and affordable! CBS4 is bringing you a different 50% off deal every day during our 4 Your Summer week.

Families can save on Wheel Fun Rentals at White River State Park. That includes everything from 2-wheelers to low-to-the ground options like a chopper or a deuce coupe.

A $50 gift card can be yours for just $25. Click the link here to save.

Keep checking CBS4Indy.com/4YourSummer for a new deal every day.

