2020 has been a tumultuous year, which is why it’s important to take care of your mental health

INDIANAPOLIS — We are in the final stretch of 2020.

In less than 60 days, we will arrive at the end of the year.

With everything that’s happened this year, (even this week) it’s understandable if many of us are in real need of a “mental reset.”

The mental health experts at Counseling at the Green House say releasing the anxiety and stress built over the course of a tumultuous year isn’t easy, but the first steps begin with recognition and assessment.

Founder Brook Randolph says it’s important that we “don’t just try to just cope with any anxiety or issues you may be dealing with,” rather allow yourself to give space to your emotions.

“Grieve what we need to grieve, feel the things you may have tried to avoid feeling. And by processing that allow our brains and our body to heal,” she said.

While that may seem easy enough concept, Randolph says the process it’s actually something that’s pretty counterintuitive to our society.

“I think our culture perpetuates the idea of just coping and to do what we need to do to keep going, pulling yourself up from your bootstraps. And what we see is whether they are big t’s or little t’s, these traumas just stack and stack and stack. And then we become more reactive to smaller things as a result,” she said.

For many people the big question is “how do I do that?” Randolph said the answer is time, space and maybe some help.

“Of course, I recommend working with a counselor. I think that can be very helpful. But just taking the time to notice in yourself, become aware in yourself of the things that are upsetting you. Give it some attention and allow your brain, allow your mind, to take you through the process you need to heal, not getting stuck in that same cycle over and over and over, but giving yourself the time and space and compassion to process these things,” she said.

Randolph says it’s also important to remember physical health and mental health are intertwined. Things like getting enough sleep, eating the right kind of foods and working out are all very important.

She also adds it’s OK to “put yourself first,” adding so many people justify not giving their own mental health the attention it needs because “someone else has it worse.” However, Randolph adds if you don’t address your own needs they can add up.