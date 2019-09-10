Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force provides update
Watch Live
Watch Live
CBS4 News at 5
Tippecanoe County
Tippecanoe County health officials announce 1st COVID-19 death
Teacher arrested for allegedly touching student inappropriately at Lafayette school
Video
Police arrest 2 teens in connection with Lafayette shooting
Tippecanoe County crash kills 2 high school students, injures 1
Video
Subaru announces $158 million expansion, addition of 350 jobs in Lafayette
Video
More Tippecanoe County Headlines
Lafayette police: Armed man killed in officer-involved shooting
2 arrested in Lafayette after murder victim's debit card used at nearby Village Pantry
Police asking for public's help locating Lafayette bank robbery suspect
2 dead after weekend shooting at Lafayette gas station
Lafayette Police Department investigating downtown liquor store robbery
Lafayette death being investigated as homicide
Police in West Lafayette seize 88 lbs of marijuana, cash and firearms
Multi-agency police chase in Carroll County leads to arrest of Illinois man
Parents accused of abandoning adopted daughter before fleeing for Canada turn themselves in
$40M grant boosting planned Purdue engineering complex
Popular
New drive-thru testing site added to state, more planned in southern Indiana
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
Central Indiana will have a slight risk strong to severe storms late tonight
Intubation hoods combating coronavirus in Hancock County
ACLU and Attorney General debate potential release of prison inmates to combat spread of COVID-19
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Debby Knox