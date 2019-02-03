Skip to content
Terre Haute
ISP: Terre Haute man arrested on DUI, meth charges
ISP: Terre Haute man arrested for DUI while transporting children
25-year sentence for Terre Haute man convicted of stabbing father at Danville truck stop
Man who confessed to 2014 murder at Danville police headquarters sentenced to 37 years
Terre Haute firefighter facing 5 counts of child molestation
Tuition increases, health fee approved by Indiana State University
John Walker Lindh, the man convicted of serving in Taliban army, released from prison in Terre Haute
Police: Cab driver shoots teen during attempted robbery
VIDEO: Spring breakers from Indiana take on armed robbers at Florida gas station
Woman who helped hide brother in Vigo County murder case agrees to plea deal
Terre Haute pastor arrested for voyeurism after incident at Planet Fitness
Student sent to hospital after eating laced gummy candy at Vigo County middle school
Deer crashes through window, damages Terre Haute restaurant
Door alarms inaudible at assisting living center where woman died, police say
Missing Terre Haute dog finally finds her way home with help from police officer
Popular
New drive-thru testing site added to state, more planned in southern Indiana
COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home claims 11 lives
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
Intubation hoods combating coronavirus in Hancock County
Central Indiana will have a slight risk strong to severe storms late tonight
Brown County officials want state parks closed during COVID-19 pandemic