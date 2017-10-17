Skip to content
takuma sato
Takuma Sato wins IndyCar stop at World Wide
Pagenaud takes Honda Indy Toronto pole
Sato over 220 mph to get IndyCar Series pole at Texas
Newgarden wins first race of IndyCar’s Dual in Detroit
Final Indy 500 practice in the books
Sato, Carpenter top IndyCar field at IMS open test
Takuma Sato wins at Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
Japan’s Sato grabs pole at Barber Motorsports Park
Sato wins in Portland; Dixon rallies to finish 5th
Week of testing stokes the Indy 500 fires
Takuma Sato, winner of 101st running of Indy 500, sees banner unveiled at IMS
Takuma Sato’s face unveiled on Borg-Warner Trophy
