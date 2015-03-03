Skip to content
CBS4 News at 5
Supreme Court
Supreme Court to hear Affordable Care Act appeal
SCOTUS to decide if states can prosecute undocumented workers for identity theft
Supreme Court agrees to hear Alabama abortion regulation case
Supreme Court will determine if Trump administration can end DACA
Supreme Court strikes down provision on ‘scandalous,’ ‘immoral’ trademarks
Maryland’s ‘Peace Cross’ can remain on public land, Supreme Court rules
Supreme Court passes on challenge to silencer laws
Supreme Court to hear LGBT job discrimination cases
High court won’t referee dispute over Michael Jordan images
Supreme Court to decide fate of cross-shaped war memorial in Maryland
Supreme Court sides with Indiana man in 8th Amendment case
Justice Clarence Thomas calls for reconsideration of landmark 1st Amendment case
Supreme Court allows military to implement transgender restrictions as lawsuits continue
Hoosier History: On This Day, December 21
Execution of Georgia woman on hold because of problem with drug
New drive-thru testing site added to state, more planned in southern Indiana
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Intubation hoods combating coronavirus in Hancock County
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Central Indiana will have a slight risk strong to severe storms late tonight
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
