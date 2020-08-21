Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Crime
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
CBS4 Reads
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Problem Solvers
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
special prosecutor
Grand jury requested by special prosecutor in Dreasjon Reed investigation
Video
Popular
Gov. Holcomb gives update on COVID-19; one week left to apply for state rental assistance program
Video
2 recycling boxes removed, adding more strain to overflowing location
Video
Police search for 2 intruders after deadly home invasion in Anderson
Video
Shooting on Indy’s near northwest side leaves 1 dead
36 students suspended from Purdue after off-campus party, warnings issued by IU
Video
DNR offers $100 reward for every black carp you catch
Niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley and husband among victims of California mass shooting