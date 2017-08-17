Skip to content
Solar Eclipse 2017
Now that the eclipse has passed, here’s what to do with your glasses
Hundreds of IPS students marvel at solar eclipse at American Legion Mall
First responders warn of eye damage after solar eclipse
Indianapolis to be in path of totality during next total solar eclipse in 2024
Schools take precautions as officials urge extra care for solar eclipse
More Solar Eclipse 2017 Headlines
Hour-by-hour solar eclipse forecast with more rain expected Tuesday
Clouds in central Indiana lower visibility during solar eclipse
A few clouds for the solar eclipse
IPS reassures parents their students will be ready to safely watch solar eclipse
Here’s how to build your own observatory to watch the solar eclipse
LIST: Where solar eclipse viewing parties are taking place
The best way to take a selfie with Monday’s solar eclipse
Look for ‘shadow bands’ before and after the total solar eclipse
Preparing for Monday’s solar eclipse
Oregon man left partially blind by 1963 solar eclipse issues warning
