Snow forecast
Expect a mild Tuesday with gusty winds and a few showers
Video
Hoosiers can expect a mild week with a few showers
A sunny, cool Saturday ahead; March will come in like a lamb on Sunday
Video
Expect more rain, 2 chances for accumulating snow this week
A warm up for central Indiana this weekend
Video
More Snow forecast Headlines
More snow on the way to start the weekend
Warmer temperatures and gusty winds will end the week and more snow is also on the way.
Bitter cold Wednesday night, accumulating snow on the way for Friday morning
Snow to move into central Indiana for morning rush hour, 1-3″ expected by noon
Popular
New drive-thru testing site added to state, more planned in southern Indiana
Video
Central Indiana will have a slight risk strong to severe storms late tonight
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Intubation hoods combating coronavirus in Hancock County