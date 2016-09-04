Skip to content
simon pagenaud
2019 Indy 500 winner Pagenaud unveils ticket for 2020 race
Video
Pagenaud’s face unveiled on Borg-Warner Trophy in Paris
Pagenaud takes pole at Iowa Speedway
Simon Pagenaud dominates IndyCar race in Toronto
Pagenaud takes Honda Indy Toronto pole
More simon pagenaud Headlines
IndyCar drivers react to Indianapolis 500 finish
Pole-sitter Pagenaud leads post-qualifying practice
Grand Prix in the books, IndyCar attention turns to the 500
Team Penske eyeing 17th Indy 500 win
Power, Pagenaud eye third Grand Prix win
Week of testing stokes the Indy 500 fires
Simon Pagenaud takes Toronto IndyCar pole
Simon Pagenaud wins IndyCar race at Phoenix
IndyCar drivers ready for 2017 season
Dixon wins, Power crashes at Watkins Glen
