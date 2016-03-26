Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
shaylyn ammerman
Owen County man sentenced to 60 years in murder, kidnapping of Shaylyn Ammerman
Owen County man to be sentenced for toddler’s murder
Man accused of kidnapping, murdering 1-year-old Shaylynn Ammerman pleads guilty
Prosecutor requests life without parole for man accused of killing 1-year-old Shaylyn Ammerman
Trial delayed for Spencer man accused of abducting, killing 1-year-old
More shaylyn ammerman Headlines
Man charged in Shaylyn Ammerman case set to appear in court Thursday
Shaylyn Ammerman’s legacy lives on at Owen County Courthouse
Prosecutor weighing death penalty in toddler’s killing
Family, friends, community gather in Spencer for Shaylyn Ammerman’s funeral
Jail commander: Shaylyn Ammerman murder suspect on suicide watch after arrest
Owen County toddler Shaylyn Ammerman to be laid to rest
Family, witness shocked at graphic details in murder of Shaylyn Ammerman
Man faces rape, murder charges in death of 1-year-old Owen County girl
Man arrested in connection with death of Spencer toddler Shaylyn Ammerman due in court
Vigil held in memory of 1-year-old Shaylyn Ammerman
Popular
New drive-thru testing site added to state, more planned in southern Indiana
Video
Central Indiana will have a slight risk strong to severe storms late tonight
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
2 round NFL mock draft: Who will your team choose?
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video