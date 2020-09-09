Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Crime
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Problem Solvers
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
September 9
Indiana reports 720 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths
Video
Popular
Gov. Holcomb, state leaders to give update on COVID-19
Live
Justice Department sides with Archdiocese in lawsuit involving former Cathedral High teacher
Video
How to fix Spanish audio on CBS by using SAP controls
One man is dead in Batesville in an apparent self-defense shooting
Indianapolis family loses second 16-year-old to gun violence
Video
State health officials release new ‘color-coded’ recommendations for Indiana schools to review
Video
Indiana reports 720 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths
Video