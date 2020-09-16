Skip to content
September 16
624 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths announced in Indiana
Video
Gov. Holcomb, state leaders give update on coronavirus pandemic response
Live
Popular
Gov. Holcomb, state leaders give update on coronavirus pandemic response
Live
Mother, son face neglect charges after elderly family member found in ‘catastrophic’ condition
5 homicides in less than 3 months at Indianapolis housing complex
Video
Police in Carmel seeking information on suspected Village Pantry robbers
Last chance for the 80s in central Indiana as cooler temperatures arrive this week
Video
If you own a 1970 quarter, it could be worth much more than you think
Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame