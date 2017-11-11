Skip to content
Romeo Langford
Brogdon’s 29 lead Pacers to win over Celtics 122-117
Boston takes IU’s Romeo Langford in NBA Draft
Langford helps Indiana down No. 6 Michigan State 79-75 in OT
No. 22 Hoosiers rely on defense to get past Central Arkansas
Hoosiers use 2nd-half charge to rally past Louisville 68-67
More Romeo Langford Headlines
Hoosiers hold off Northwestern in Big Ten opener
No. 3 Duke dominates Indiana 90-69
Indiana rides comeback to turn away UC Davis, 76-62
Romeo Langford and the Hoosiers discuss expectations for 2018 season
Zoobilation, Indy Pride Fest, food festivals make for one of Indy’s biggest weekends
It’s Indiana for top recruit in Hoosier State, Romeo Langford
Romeo Langford wins 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball
Analyzing Archie Miller’s first season with Indiana
Romeo Langford cuts list: IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt
