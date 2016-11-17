Skip to content
Robert Johnson
Former IU guard Robert Johnson works out for Pacers before draft
Indiana rallies, holds off Iowa 84-82
No. 9 Michigan State bounces back and routs Indiana 85-57
Hoosiers use 2nd half surge to pull away from Northwestern
Johnson’s career day lifts Indiana past Minnesota 75-71
More Robert Johnson Headlines
Rodriguez’s 23 lead No. 22 Seton Hall past Indiana 84-68
Indiana lets lead slip away in overtime loss to Iowa
Crean: Lack of maturity dooming Hoosiers
Michigan nearly flawless in 90-60 rout of Indiana
No. 9 Indiana cruises to a 42-point win over Houston Baptist
No. 13 Indiana pulls away from Southeast Missouri St. 83-55
Blackmon has 20 points, No. 6 Indiana routs Liberty 87-48
No. 6 Indiana blows out UMass Lowell, 100-78
Popular
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Can’t find hand sanitizer in stores? Make it yourself
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
Intubation hoods combating coronavirus in Hancock County