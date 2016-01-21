Skip to content
richmond hill
Convicted Richmond Hill killer Mark Leonard dies at Indianapolis hospital
Firefighter, resident revisit Richmond Hill explosion on five-year anniversary
Appeals court upholds conviction in murder-for-hire plot for Richmond Hill killer
Jury finds convicted Richmond Hill killer guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in murder-for-hire plot
Final Richmond Hill house explosion suspect sentenced in connection with 2012 blast
More richmond hill Headlines
Prosecutor discusses Richmond Hill case after Monserrate Shirley receives maximum sentence
Four years after Richmond Hill explosion, Monserrate Shirley to be sentenced
State’s highest court to hear Mark Leonard’s appeal in Richmond Hill house explosion case
Plea deal talks underway for suspect in 2012 Richmond Hill explosion, according to source
Bob Leonard Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in Richmond Hill explosion
RICHMOND HILL VERDICT: Jury finds Bob Leonard guilty on all counts
Jury reaches verdict in Richmond Hill house explosion trial
List of charges for Bob Leonard in Richmond Hill trial
Prosecutors to present final witness, rest case in second Richmond Hill house explosion trial
Jurors learn about chaotic moments after house explosion in second Richmond Hill trial
