Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Recall
Recall Notice: Company says some antacid meds contain trace elements of NDMA
Listeria concerns prompt recall of chicken salad products sold in Indiana
Recall issued for select 2020 Ford vehicles
Recall: Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories
Packaged vegetables from Trader Joe’s, Green Giant, Signature Farms recalled over Listeria risk
More Recall Headlines
Grandma’s Fireworks in eastern Indiana recalls fireworks after federal violation; boy loses hand
Apple recalls batteries in some older 15-inch MacBook Pros
Some Ragú pasta sauces recalled because they may contain plastic bits
1.3 million vehicles recalled by Ford for transmission, suspension issues
31,000 lbs of Perdue chicken recalled for possible contamination with ‘bone material’
Johnsonville recalls 95K pounds of sausage over contamination fears
Johnsonville recalls 95K pounds of jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage
Over 2,000 lbs of beef frank links products recalled by FSIS
Indy-based Caito Foods recalls salads sold at Kroger due to allergy concerns
Recall of popular three-drawer chest after child death
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
2 round NFL mock draft: Who will your team choose?
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary