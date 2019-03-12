Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rape
Jury finds ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. guilty of raping homeless woman
Prosecutor says ex-NFL player raped homeless woman, 2 others
Social worker in Ohio charged with rape after telling victim sexual conduct was necessary for mental health treatment
Arkansas man accused of raping child arrested for alleged plot to kill
Feds, New York join to get 100K rape kits tested around US
Popular
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Intubation hoods combating coronavirus in Hancock County