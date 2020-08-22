Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Crime
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
CBS4 Reads
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Problem Solvers
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Race Day Weather
Sunday Weather
Popular
How to fix Spanish audio on CBS by using SAP controls
Indy 500 drivers surprise local fans after annual drivers’ meeting
Video
Family seed company in Windfall struggling to survive after grower steals from them
Video
Council revokes Franklin College’s elementary education accreditation for failing to follow reporting process
Colts’ Robert Mathis pleads guilty in OWI case, ordered to stay away from alcohol for a year
Health officials remind people to be cautious at Indy 500 parties and gatherings during COVID-19 pandemic
IHSAA announces 3-step plan for return of high school sports
Video