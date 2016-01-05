Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Governor Holcomb, health officials provide daily update
Plainfield cyber threat
Court docs: Suspect in 'Brian Kil' cyber threats case agrees to plead guilty
Video
Indiana grand jury indicts California man who wanted to be the ‘worst cyberterrorist who ever lived’
Suspect in Plainfield cyber threats case makes initial federal court appearance in Indianapolis
Initial court appearance for man charged in Plainfield cyber threats case set for Wednesday
Man charged in Plainfield cyber threats case out of California jail, moved to Indiana
More Plainfield cyber threat Headlines
Plainfield community reacts to ‘Brian Kil’ case arrest
‘She’s just a girl who was very unlucky’: California man charged in Plainfield ‘Brian Kil’ cyber threats case
FBI raids in Plainfield linked to December cyber threats directed at high school
FBI, local police hosting special forum for Plainfield parents due to continuing cyber threats
Plainfield parents ask for more answers about school cyber threats in school board meeting
Community forum about threats to Plainfield schools and businesses to be held Jan. 19
Plainfield parents create private online forum amid threats
Mom of teen questioned in connection with Plainfield cyber threats says son is innocent
TIMELINE | Plainfield cyber threats
Three taken in for questioning in connection with cyber threats targeting Plainfield schools, businesses
Popular
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say