Governor Holcomb, health officials provide daily update
Penn State Nittany Lions
Stevens leads No. 24 Penn State over Indiana
No. 12 Penn State derails Purdue, 35-7
Edwards, Haarms team up to lead No. 12 Purdue past Penn St.
Edwards’ 38 helps No. 17 Purdue hold off Penn State in OT
No. 18 Penn State beats Indiana 33-28 to snap 2-game skid
More Penn State Nittany Lions Headlines
Purdue heads to Big Ten champ game by beating Penn State
Edwards scores 27, 6th-ranked Purdue tops Penn State 76-73
Hamilton has 3 TD catches, No. 4 Penn State beats Indiana
Popular
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
Mayor Hogsett extends Marion County stay-at-home order until May 1, orders golf courses closed beginning April 3
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary