Orlando Magic
Holidays propel Pacers to 111-106 win over Magic
Sabonis scores 21 as Pacers rally past Magic 109-102
Gordon powers Magic to 121-116 win over Pacers
Vucevic, Ross lead surging Magic to 117-112 win at Indiana
Ross scores 30 as Magic hand Pacers 4th straight loss
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 26 points, Pacers beat Magic 112-90
Magic fire coach Frank Vogel after 2 seasons
Pacers use late-game magic to rally past Orlando 114-112
Oladipo catches fire in Pacers 121-109 win over Magic
Oladipo, Bogdanovic lead Pacers over Magic 105-97
Pacers win 3rd straight, move into sole possession of 7th
Turner’s double-double leads Pacers over Magic, 117-104
Lifeless Pacers fall at home to Magic
Pacers get past Magic for sixth straight time with 95-86 win
