Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Governor Holcomb, health officials provide daily update
Ohio
Kings Island set to debut new giga coaster, 1 of only 7 in the world
Video
Ohio University suspends all IFC fraternities on Athens campus after hazing allegations
Federal judge blocks Ohio ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
Police want help determining who Indy man was with before being murdered in Ohio
Cleveland area rocks after earthquake reported in Lake Erie
More Ohio Headlines
WATCH: ‘Hero’ 8-year-old saves sister from attempted kidnapping
Social worker in Ohio charged with rape after telling victim sexual conduct was necessary for mental health treatment
Ohio family says body of second beloved missing dog found: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Dog saved from coyote attack by body armor: ‘She was headed for the jaws of death’
Ohio lawmakers studying error that could ban some guns
Police: Man accused of having 3 wives is in custody in Ohio
Oldest person in America passes away at age 114
Popular
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping