Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
Video
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Veterans Voices
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
October 13
1,569 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths reported in Indiana
Video
Popular
Fisherman tips police off to car in Geist Reservoir reported stolen 32 years ago
Broad Ripple Kroger announces closure
Video
Man sought by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office located
Indianapolis family caught in crossfire, misses bullets shot into home
Video
Indiana among states added to Chicago’s emergency travel order
Video
Frank Reich has no intention of benching Philip Rivers, but Dan Orlovsky says Colts ‘got to be ready to make the move’
Holcomb to give update on Indiana’s mask mandate during weekly COVID-19 briefing
Video