Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Video
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
CBS4 News at 5
OCRA
$250,000 awarded to 36 small businesses in Franklin for coronavirus relief
Popular
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 16
Video
Chin refugee church desperate for help as it faces possible auction
Video
2 Anderson officers placed on leave after video shows officer use chokehold on man
Video
Murder suspect claims domestic-related homicide was failed suicide attempt
Federal lawsuit against IMPD, Chief Taylor announced by family of Dreasjon Reed
Video
Indiana school leaders seek reopening guidance from state commissioner
Video
Mother seeks answers after son killed in north side shooting
Video